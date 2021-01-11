Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)’s (SHL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €44.64 ($52.52) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.91.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

