SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $9.31. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.