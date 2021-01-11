Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Skillz stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,800. Skillz has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.69.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

