Snetwork (SNET) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Snetwork has a market cap of $681,467.53 and approximately $344,822.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snetwork token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.09 or 0.03979585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00311982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Snetwork Token Profile

Snetwork is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,195,972 tokens. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

