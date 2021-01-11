Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.90.

Shares of SDE opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08. Spartan Delta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

