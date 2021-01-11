SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 340.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 120,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

