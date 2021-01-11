SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.54

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

