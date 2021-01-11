Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008414 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.