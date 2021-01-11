Stantec (NYSE:STN) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Shares of STN stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Stantec by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stantec by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stantec by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

