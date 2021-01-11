StarDEX Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, StarDEX has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $243,921.82 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.09 or 0.03979585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00311982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014441 BTC.

XSTAR is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,613,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

