Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report sales of $456.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.20 million to $457.20 million. Stepan posted sales of $444.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,572. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,526,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth $209,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth $5,296,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

