STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €31.50 ($37.06) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.31 ($39.19).

EPA:STM opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.26 and a 200 day moving average of €27.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

