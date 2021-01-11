STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €31.50 ($37.06) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.31 ($39.19).

EPA:STM opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.26 and a 200 day moving average of €27.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

