STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

