Stolper Co Has $1.21 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stolper Co grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth $22,886,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Unilever by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,863,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.52. 1,589,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,093. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

