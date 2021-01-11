Stolper Co Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,174. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

