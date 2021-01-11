Stolper Co Invests $1.73 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stolper Co purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 870,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,069. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.