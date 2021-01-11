Stolper Co Takes $812,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Stolper Co bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Stolper Co owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. 827,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

