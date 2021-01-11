Stratis (STRAX) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $46.16 million and $2.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001344 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002103 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00021471 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

