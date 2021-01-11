Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Cut by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 9.4% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stryker by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $241.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,473. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

