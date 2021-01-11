Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 51.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$11.51 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,082. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.0744 dividend. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

