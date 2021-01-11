Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $265,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. 345,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,910. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

