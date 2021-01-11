Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average of $130.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

