Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,832,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 324,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

