Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.11. 5,078,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,684. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

