Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $31.75 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.75 million and $6.99 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.18 or 0.03084978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.