Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.11

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and $7.29 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.24 or 0.03257430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022795 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

