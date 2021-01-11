SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.
Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 584,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,072. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.