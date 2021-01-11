SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 584,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,072. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,883. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

