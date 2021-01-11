Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.49

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 20432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSMXY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $674.41 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.12%.

Sysmex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

