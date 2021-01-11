Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after buying an additional 353,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.72. The stock had a trading volume of 785,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,997,500. The firm has a market cap of $636.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

