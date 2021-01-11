Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after buying an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $195.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,203,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,922. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

