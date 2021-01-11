TD Securities Increases Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.25

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.05.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -0.54. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.09.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

