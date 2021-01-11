Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Main First Bank raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

TELDF stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

