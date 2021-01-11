Telsey Advisory Group Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $50.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of LB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 51.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

