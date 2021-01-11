TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $185.71 million and approximately $34.02 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005897 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006385 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 185,222,338 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

