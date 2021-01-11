Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224,134 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 6.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after buying an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,542,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,456. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The company has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

