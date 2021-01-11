The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/4/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – The Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – The Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/30/2020 – The Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2020 – The Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

11/18/2020 – The Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon Co alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,763 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.