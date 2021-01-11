The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $115.74. 5,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

