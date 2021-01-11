The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 118,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 101,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 186.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 133,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

KHC stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

