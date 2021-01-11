The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.94.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

