The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $274.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $224.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,800. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $229.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average is $163.03.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

