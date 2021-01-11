TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives $6.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 95,922 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 564,112 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 239,374 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth $3,925,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 192,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,920. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $424.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

