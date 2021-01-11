TheStreet Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.