Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 55% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $319,784.61 and $507.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00326964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.85 or 0.03877621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.