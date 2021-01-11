Traceability Chain (TAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $335.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00044093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001326 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,561.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021023 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002894 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002651 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

