Tri Star Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,444,000 after purchasing an additional 159,788 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,424,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 288,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$30.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. 811,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

