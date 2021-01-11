Tri Star Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $151.07. 8,370,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,847,154. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.36 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

