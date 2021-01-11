Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 939 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. 5,601,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

