Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.87. 771,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,080.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock worth $11,796,590. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

