Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,261.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 265,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,668,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.