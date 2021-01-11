Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $938,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,856,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Splunk by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 646,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 9.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.51. 1,671,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.23 and a 200 day moving average of $194.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,344. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.